Zigazig-ha! “Wannabe” topped the US chart 20 years ago today

The British group — who’ll be forever known by their nicknames Scary Spice, Sporty Spice, Baby Spice, Ginger Spice and Posh Spice –had already scored three #1s in their native U.K. by the time “Wannabe” reached the U.S. in January of that year. It went on to become the best selling single by a female group ever, and kicked off the “girl power” phenomenon of the ’90s. “Wannabe’s” parent album, Spice, became the best-selling album by a female group in history.

The girls came together when they answered an ad seeking members of a girl group. Eventually managed by Simon Fuller — the future creator of American Idol — they co-wrote “Wannabe” with producers Richard Stannard and Matt Rowe.

Describing the creation of the song’s famous nonsense word, Melanie Chisholm, aka Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, told Billboard in 1998, “You know when you’re in a gang and you’re having a laugh and you make up silly words? We were having a giggle and we made up this silly word, ‘zigazig-ha.'”

“We were in the studio and it all came together in this song. It only took about 30 minutes to write and then we demoed it up…fast,” she added. “As soon as we recorded it, we knew we wanted it to be our debut single.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.