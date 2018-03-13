Your mansion is a wonderland: John Mayer is buying Adam Levine's house

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Randy HolmesAt this point, we’ve lost track of just how many homes Adam Levine has bought and sold in the last 12 months, but this time, he’s unloading one of his properties on an old pal.

The Los Angeles Times reports that John Mayer is buying Adam’s mansion in Beverly Crest for $13.5 million dollars. The home, set on 3.6 acres, features a swimming pool, spa, lighted basketball court, two-car garage with hydraulic lift, a great room, a media room, a den, a gym and even a card room.

Adam purchased the home in 2012 for just under $5 million and originally listed it for just under $16 million.

As previously reported, Adam just bought a new house from Will & Grace creator Max Mutchnick for just under $34 million. The home, with five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a detached guesthouse, has plenty of room for the Maroon 5 frontman, his wife Behati Prinsloo and their two young daughters, Dusty Rose, 17 months, and Gio Grace, born just last month.

Earlier this year, Adam sold a property in the Holmby Hills section of L.A. for $18 million, after owning it for just four months.

