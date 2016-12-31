Your Healthcare Connection: Olympia Orthoapedic Associates Physical Therapy Gets your Life in Motion

The field of Physical Therapy has changed and evolved over time in response to changing medical procedures, and patient needs. Whether you are rehabilitating post-surgery, strengthening muscles in preparation for surgery or simply needing therapeutic stretching and flexibility work, the Olympia Orthopaedic Associates Physical Therapy clinics are ready for you. The group’s number one goal? […]

