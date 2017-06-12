You’ll never guess who Katy Perry’s “The One that Got Away” is about

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty ImagesWitness World Wide, Katy Perry‘s live stream of the last few days, has produced some interesting moments, including one where James Corden forced Katy to rank her former lovers, and she revealed one famous name whom she regrets not having a relationship with.

James offered Katy the choice of either eating something really disgusting, or ranking her exes Orlando Bloom, John Mayer and Diplo by how they are in bed. At first, Katy didn’t want to answer, saying, “No! No! NO! I will not do that! They’re all amazing lovers, and I want to have sex with them all after I get out of this place!”

Then she added, “Josh Groban‘s in there….Just kidding!”

In 2009, Josh and Katy were linked romantically, but Josh would only say that they had “skated on the line of dating.” Speaking to Corden, whose mind was blown by this information, Katy went on to say of Josh, “He’s amazing…People who say ‘Who’s the song “The One that Got Away” about?’ — that’s Groban….He’s one of my good friends.”

As for who’s better in bed, James tried to help Katy rank John, Orlando and Diplo, saying, “I think Diplo’s third because I think there’s a reason people become DJs…So let’s go Diplo, and then Mayer, and then Bloom.”

Katy shook her head, so James said, “Bloom, then Mayer. But we’re saying they’re all exceptional.”

So in the final ranking of those three — leaving out Josh — John Mayer’s on top, followed by Orlando and then Diplo. Wonder where Katy’s ex-husband, Russell Brand, would rank?

Meanwhile, Josh, who was nominated for a Tony Award but didn’t win Sunday night, can take heart in the news that he at least inspired a top-three hit single.

