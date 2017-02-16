You can star in Maroon 5’s new video…sort of

222 Records/Interscope RecordsIf you’ve ever dreamed of appearing in a Maroon 5 video, now’s your chance.

The band has partnered with a company called Vivoom to allow fans to insert themselves into their trippy new video for “Cold.” Once you log into MyColdVideo.com, you can make a 15-second video of yourself and upload it. You’ll magically appear in their video during the party scene, where an unintentionally drugged-up Adam Levine — who’s been dosed against his will – peers at you, looking confused, and tries to focus on what he’s seeing.

After filming your “starring role,” you can upload the video to a gallery so other fans can check it out, or share it instantly across your social feeds.

In a statement, the band said, “As a band we are always looking for new and exciting ways to engage with our fans,” adding that the Vivoom technology is “exciting and a cool thing for us to be a part of.”

“Cold” is the first single from Maroon 5’s new album, due out sometime this year.

