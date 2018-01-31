You can call her Queen Bee: Lorde's "Royals" certified diamond

By Music News Group

Republic Records/Getty ImagesLorde can finally see a diamond in the flesh — a diamond record, that is.

The New Zealand artist’s 2013 breakthrough single “Royals” has been certified diamond by the RIAA for sales of 10 million units. She’s only one of five female artists to earn a diamond song certification, along with Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Carly Rae Jepsen and Meghan Trainor.

The single actually earned diamond status in December 2017, but Lorde just received her plaque during this past week’s Grammy festivities.

“Royals” was the lead single from Lorde’s debut album, Pure Heroine. It won Song of the Year at the 2014 Grammys.

Lorde released her sophomore album, Melodrama, last June. She’ll kick off a North American tour in support of the record — which was nominated for Album of the Year at this year’s Grammys — March 1 in Milwaukee.

