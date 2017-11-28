Yes, Taylor Swift was nominated for some Grammys

Taylor received a nomination for Best Country Song for “Better Man,” the #1 country hit she wrote for the group Little Big Town. She recently received a Country Music Association Award for the same song.

In addition, she’s nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” her duet with ZAYN for Fifty Shades Darker. If she wins that, she’ll share the award with ZAYN and the other two people who wrote the song: Jack Antonoff and Sam Dew.

Taylor is also probably happy that her pals Ed Sheeran and Lorde were also nominated. Lorde’s up for Album of the Year for her album Melodrama, which Jack Antonoff produced, while Ed is up for Best Pop Vocal Album for Divide and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Shape of You.”

