Submitted by Port of Grays Harbor The principle “energy attracts energy” seems to be at work at Satsop Business Park. Built as a nuclear power plant that was never finished, fueled or fired, the Satsop Business Park must have a special energy of its own. It keeps attracting various power-related industries. The latest, Xpress Natural […]

The post Xpress Natural Gas Expects to Expand Customer Base on Olympic Peninsula appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments