WSDOT Seeks Input on Traffic in Grays Harbor and Neighboring Counties

Today is the final day to provide your opinion to the Washington State Department of Transportation on traffic in Grays Harbor and neighboring counties.

Their online survey is also seeking input on congested roads in Clallam, Jefferson, Mason and Thurston counties until tonight.

In Grays Harbor County, the survey asks how you would fix traffic at the Gateway Plaza, with options like a roundabout, transit pullouts, or what is called access consolidation – meaning basically losing some of the less-controlled intersections over the railroad tracks.

The US 101 and State Route 109 intersection in Hoquiam is also a concern, the survey asks if you’d rather see better lane striping or a roundabout.

Officials at WSDOT say the online survey will help prioritize congestion relief measures for these areas. The Washington State Department of Transportation and local partners are asking the public for feedback on strategies that have been identified to help ease traffic congestion in these five western Washington counties.

“We’re asking for input from the people who regularly use these congested areas,” said Dennis Engel, WSDOT Planning Manager. “Their feedback will help us determine where to prioritize needs statewide.”

The survey is open until midnight Friday, June 2.

More information about WSDOT’s ongoing efforts to plan future improvements to the state’s transportation system can be found on its Corridor Sketch Initiative webpage.

