WSDOT Seeks Comments on Proposed DBE Contracting For Highway Projects

Contractors, trade and labor organizations, small and disadvantaged businesses and all others who may be interested in working with the Washington State Department of Transportation are invited to comment on the agency’s proposed Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goal for Federal Highway Administration contracts.

DBE goals for transportation projects that receive federal funds represent a percentage of the value of work in which minority- and women-owned businesses should participate. WSDOT is proposing a 19 percent overall DBE participation goal on Federal Highway Administration- funded projects for federal fiscal years 2018 through 2020.

Once submitted to FHWA early next year, the goal will be effective through Sept. 30, 2020.

The purpose of the DBE program is to create a level playing field for firms owned and operated by disadvantaged individuals wanting to participate in federally assisted highway, transit and aviation programs.

Connecting with communities

WSDOT is hosting a series of public meetings to provide opportunities for individuals to comment in person. In addition to meetings held in Spokane on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Vancouver on Wednesday, Nov. 29, two more are scheduled this month:

· Seattle

2 – 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7

WSDOT Northwest Region Headquarters 15700 Dayton Ave. N, Shoreline

Yakima

2 – 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13

South Central Regional Office

2809 Rudkin Rd, Union Gap

Other ways to provide comment

Those who are unable to attend one of the meetings can participate in a no-cost webinar from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5. Registration for the webinar is required. Those interested in participating should email [email protected]

Written comments can also be submitted by mail or email: Jackie Bayne, Policy & Reporting Manager

Washington State Department of Transportation Office of Equal Opportunity

Box 47314

Olympia, WA 98504-7314 [email protected]

Documents detailing the methodology used for determining the FHWA DBE goals are available for review at all WSDOT region headquarters offices and at the Transportation Building, 310 Maple Park Ave. SE, Olympia. They are also available online at www.wsdot.wa.gov/equalopportunity/.

WSDOT will consider all written comments received through Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.

Comments