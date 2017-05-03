WSDOT Contractors to Make Repairs at Base of Chehalis River Bridge After Scouring is Discovered

Repair work will take place to secure the base of the Chehalis River Bridge early next year after crews discovered a familiar scene under the bridge. The Washington State Department of Transportation says scouring has removed soils from around (and below) the Pier 14 pile cap under the bridge, exposing 16 untreated timber piles, and putting the bridge on the list of top three that concern the state.

A report said that “Based on recent experience with the nearby Simpson Avenue Bridge, WSDOT is concerned that the exposed timber piles could be damaged by marine borers, which are small bugs that bore into and eat wood.”

Similar to the 2012 work done at the base of the Simpson Avenue Bridge in Hoquiam, crews will likely fill the void under the pile cap with concrete and place riprap around the pier.

WSDOT has received funding for the project in the state’s biennial budget. They plan to go out to bid this fall. The project is estimated to cost about $3.5 million.

In late 2011 WSDOT discovered scouring under the Simpson Avenue Bridge in Hoquiam had left the timber piles exposed. The discovery prompted the immediate closure of the bridge and traffic to be detoured over the nearby Riverside bridge. Most of this type of work is done by access from the river, but if the Simpson Avenue Bridge was any indication we may see some traffic revisions in early 2018.

Bridge “Scour” is the natural removal of soil from around bridge foundations. Flowing water transports soils from around a bridge foundation and moves it downstream, leaving the foundations exposed and in some cases undermined. Depending on the severity of the scour a bridge’s integrity could be at risk and in some cases lead to a partial or total collapse.

Scour is the leading cause of bridge failures in Washington State and nationwide. Of the 70 documented bridge failures in Washington State history, 43 were due to scour.

WSDOT performs routine inspections of its bridges at least once every two years. If scour damage has occurred that compromises the integrity of a bridge, the bridge is closed to traffic until repairs are made.

If scour has occurred but the damage does not compromise the integrity of the bridge, WSDOT will take action to repair the damage. Some repairs are completed by WSDOT Maintenance crews while others are completed under contract. Who completes the repair depends on several factors including what part of the State the bridge is located in, the nature of the repair, and the anticipated cost of the repair.

In years past, the majority of bridge scour repairs were completed by WSDOT maintenance crews. Repairs were completed quickly and efficiently at a relatively low cost. WSDOT maintenance crews were able to install and maintain scour countermeasures that significantly reduced the risk of scour damage to WSDOT bridge.

Today, the efforts required to obtain permits for bridge scour repairs preclude WSDOT maintenance crews from completing bridge scour repairs in many areas of the State. WSDOT maintenance crews in these areas don’t have the staff or funding that would be required to obtain the necessary permits. So, most bridge scour repair projects are completed through the Bridge Scour Mitigation Program.

