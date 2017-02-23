Worksource Grays Harbor to Host Hiring event for Westport LLC

WorkSource Grays Harbor is hosting a hiring event for Westport LLC Looking for employees to join their team.

Stop by the Worksource Office at 415 West Wishkah Street in Aberdeen on a “First come, first served” basis March 9th from 9 am to 3pm for details.

Bring your resume and be prepared to interview for several positions. Positions being interviewed for are: Finish Carpenters, Finish Fiberglass, Marine Carpenters, Electricians, Laminators, Wallpaper Installer, Mechanical Installer

**These positions are part of an on-the-job training program with the Employment Security Department**

Applicants must be able to pass pre-employment testing – Background check and drug test. Special Skills useful include Basic math, reading and communication skills, Ability to read and use tape measure, 1-3 years’ experience doing like duties in similar environment.

