Works by Fleetwood Mac, Kenny Loggins, Gloria Estefan among National Recording Registry entries

By Andrea Dresdale

Warner Bros.Fleetwood Mac‘s best-selling 1977 album Rumours, Kenny Loggins‘ #1 hit “Footloose” and Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine‘s 1987 single “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” are among the 25 entries for 2017 into The Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry, the collection of recorded works singled out for their historical, cultural or aesthetic significance.

Also on the list: the 1978 Kenny Rogers country classic “The Gambler,” the soundtrack to the 1965 movie musical The Sound of Music, The Temptations‘ 1964 single “My Girl,” Chic‘s 1978 disco classic “Le Freak,” and Run-DMC‘s 1986 album Raising Hell, featuring the rap group’s groundbreaking collaboration with Aerosmith on “Walk This Way.”

Not every recording entering the registry is music. Among the more eclectic entries are “Proceedings of the United Nations Conference on International Organization (4/25/45-6/26/45)” and the 1972 album An Evening with Groucho, documenting the final one-man show by the legendary comedian Groucho Marx.

This latest batch of entries bring the total number of recordings in the National Recording Registry to 500.

Here are all 25 of this year’s entries, in chronological order:

“Dream Melody Intermezzo: Naughty Marietta” (single), Victor Herbert and his Orchestra (1911)

“Standing Rock Preservation Recordings, George Herzog and Members of the Yanktoni Tribe” (1928)

“Lamento Borincano” (single), Canario y Su Grupo (1930)

“Sitting on Top of the World” (single), Mississippi Sheiks (1930)

The Complete Beethoven Piano Sonatas (album), Artur Schnabel (1932-1935)

“If I Didn’t Care” (single), The Ink Spots (1939)

“Proceedings of the United Nations Conference on International Organization (4/25/45-6/26/45)”

Folk Songs of the Hills (album), Merle Travis (1946)

“How I Got Over” (single), Clara Ward and the Ward Singers (1950)

“(We’re Gonna) Rock Around the Clock” (single), Bill Haley and His Comets (1954)

Calypso, Harry Belafonte (1956)

“I Left My Heart in San Francisco” (single), Tony Bennett (1962)

“King Biscuit Time” (radio), Sonny Boy Williamson II and others (1965)

“My Girl” (single), The Temptations (1964)

The Sound of Music (soundtrack), Various (1965)

Alice’s Restaurant Massacree (single), Arlo Guthrie (1967)

New Sounds in Electronic Music (album), Steve Reich, Richard Maxfield, Pauline Oliveros (1967)

An Evening with Groucho (album), Groucho Marx (1972)

Rumours (album), Fleetwood Mac (1977)

“The Gambler” (single), Kenny Rogers (1978)

“Le Freak” (single), Chic (1978)

“Footloose” (single), Kenny Loggins (1984)

Raising Hell (album), Run-DMC (1986)

“Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” (single), Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine (1987)

Yo-Yo Ma Premieres: Concertos for Violoncello and Orchestra (album), Various (1996)

