Wonder Woman surprises Kelly Clarkson's daughter with "Wonder"-ful gifts

Kelly tweeted a photo of herself and River holding two Wonder Woman figurines, along with an autographed photo of Gadot in full costume. It’s inscribed, “Dearest River Rose, I wish you all the best. Your mom is the true Wonder Woman!”

“THANK YOU SO MUCH @gal_gadot for the awesome presents for River!!” Kelly wrote. “She LOVES them! You’ve made a little girl very happy!”

As People reports, earlier this year, Kelly was at Variety’s Power of Women event when she spotted Gadot sitting near the front. She told the crowed that Gadot made her “so nervous I’m shaking,” and added, “[My daughter] loves Wonder Woman.”

“She’s three. I probably shouldn’t show it to her. I know I’m being judged, [but] all the grown-up stuff goes over her head,” Kelly said. “It’s nice to have this bold, female figure for your girl.”

“Once she saw the little girl in Woman Woman defend herself and all that she loved, she started acting it out, and I couldn’t have been more proud,” added Kelly.

