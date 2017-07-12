Woman Says She Killed 95-year-old Hoquiam Man to Avoid Forgery Charges

The Grays Harbor County prosecutor said yesterday that a Hoquiam woman admitted to killing her neighbor because she feared she would be convicted of forging his checks. In court documents, Kirsten Ohara confessed to killing 95-year-old Robert Harmon. She said she did it because she didn’t want to go to prison and be separated from her daughter.

The body of Harmon was discovered in his home by his daughter and a friend Sunday.

Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers said a tip from another neighbor led them to the arrest. “A neighbor reported an incident that occurred Friday night, we started following up on those leads and we’re confident that we have some very solid evidence.”

Court documents said the woman got into a heated argument with Harmon in the alley Friday. Then sometime Saturday or early Sunday she entered his home and killed him with a flashlight and knife.

Ohara was arrested Sunday, her daughter was cared for by Child Protective Services.

Myrs said the Washington State Patrol crime lab was at the home for a second day on Tuesday to gather further evidence.

Ohara is being held on $1 million bail for investigation of Murder in the First Degree charges, her next scheduled court appearance is August 8th.

Comments