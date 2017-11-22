Woman Pronounced Dead at Scene of Accident on Ocean Beach Road

A woman died after her vehicle struck a power pole and was partially submerged last night. Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Shumate with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office said that at approximately 9:48 pm November 21st, deputies responded to a vehicle collision on Ocean Beach Road near Tulips Road of Hoquiam. This is approximately mile marker 7.6. The reporting party advised that the vehicle was partially submerged in a ditch and a female occupant of the vehicle appeared to be deceased.

Deputies and aid arrived on scene and confirmed that the female driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was deceased. It was apparent to investigators that the vehicle involved in the collision had been traveling northbound on Ocean Beach Road and left the road, striking a power pole. The vehicle, a 2002 red colored Subaru Impreza, then came to rest in the nearby ditch. The collision itself is still under investigation. At this time, the cause of the collision has not yet been determined. Equipment related issues with the vehicle as well as the wet roadway appear to have been factors.

The deceased female was a 29-year-old with an Aberdeen address. At the time of this release, investigators and the coroner’s office were still working on notifying next of kin.

Comments