“Witness” Katy Perry’s arrival at #1

Capitol RecordsIn the end, the YouTube livestream, the confusing videos and the non-stop speculation about her relationship with Taylor Swift all paid off for Katy Perry: her new album, Witness, has debuted on top of the Billboard album chart.

The album, Katy’s fourth, sold 180,000 album units, making it the biggest sales week for a woman so far in 2017, and the largest since Lady Gaga‘s Joanne debuted in November with 201,000 units. Katy is also the second woman to to be #1 on the album chart in 2017, following Halsey, who debuted at #1 last week with her sophomore album.

This is Katy’s third #1 album following 2013’s Prism and 2010’s Teenage Dream.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments