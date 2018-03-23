With official release of new song, Josh Groban writes a "Symphony"

By Andrea Dresdale

Brian Bowen SmithHe first debuted it via Amazon’s Today in Music feature on Valentine’s Day, but now Josh Groban’s new song, “Symphony,” is officially out, along with a lyric video.

In a tweet, Josh describes the song as being about love and heartbreak, but last month, he explained that it’s specifically about the difficulties of keeping up a relationship when you’re a working musician.

- Advertisement -

“I’m often traveling, I’m on the road, and sometimes I’ve been lucky to be in a wonderful relationship when I’m doing those things, and it’s very hard to stay connected with people when you’re working as hard as sometimes I have to work,” he said.

“And sometimes…you’re in a hotel room and you write about it and you want to give that message to the person that you love, in song form, when the rest won’t do.”

In “Symphony,” the narrator sits in a hotel room, lamenting the fact that his work keeps him away from the object of his affection, telling the person that they doesn’t simply deserve to have a song written about them — they deserve a whole symphony.

Josh co-wrote the song with Toby Gad, who’s penned hits for Beyoncé, John Legend, Madonna, Colbie Caillat and Selena Gomez, among others.

“Symphony” is the first release from Josh’s forthcoming album, which still doesn’t have a title or release date, though we know it’ll be out this fall. He’ll support the new music with a tour kicking off in Duluth, Georgia on October 18.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now; Idina Menzel will be his special guest. Every ticket purchased comes with a voucher for a copy of Josh’s album.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments