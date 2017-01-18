Winter Weather Knocks Out Power to Thousands in West Grays Harbor County

Strong winds and heavy rains pounded the coast overnight, Bowerman Airfield in Hoquiam recorded a wind gust of 51 MPH a couple of times, while Tokeland recorded constant winds in the 30’s and wind gusts in the upper 40 mph range almost all night.

Winds stayed in the teens along the North shore, Elma saw one wind gust of 20 miles per hour just before midnight.

The National Weather service reports the weather pattern across the Pacific Northwest has become quite active again with heavy rain and mountain snow, compliments of strong onshore flow from a strong low pressure system west of the Washington coast.

This storm will also provide California and much of the Intermountain West with significant precipitation, with the heaviest rain expected for the coastal mountain ranges from northern California to Washington. Strong and gusty winds are also likely near the coast and for the higher elevations.

Rainfall

Humptulips saw most of the rain. Gauges North of Donkey Creek and South of Axford Prarie recorded about 4 inches of rainfall in a 24-hour period. Hoquiam and Aberdeen saw close to 2 inches of rainfall mostly Tuesday evening and overnight.

The rest of the county averaged around 1 and a half inches of rain since yesterday afternoon.

Power Outages

Power outages continue into Wednesday, as crews worked through the night to restore power from Markham west to Westport and south to Tokeland, involving 5111 customers. The Grays Harbor PUD said last night that the outage may last through today for some South Beach residents.

Eight transmission poles were brought down in a marshy area off of SR105. Access, soft, marshy land, and tidal concerns will make this a lengthy outage. Restoration is not expected until Wednesday evening at earliest.

Power was restored to portions of Copalis Beach and Ocean shores overnight.

School Delays and Closures

Ocosta School District is closed today, they didn’t say why but sent out notification around 11 pm Tuesday night.

No other schools have reported closures yet, but you can watch kbkw.com/school-closures for closure and delay updates directly from the schools.

