Wind Advisory Issued, Snow Showers Possible Sunday Morning

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory for today, and is forecasting possible snow showers tomorrow as a storm system moves through Western Washington.

Westerly winds will increase to 20 to 35 mph with local gusts near 55 mph this morning before diminishing later this afternoon. The strongest winds are expected to occur late this morning.

A briefing from the Seattle office Friday expects that heavy snow in the Cascades Friday night and Saturday morning will affect travel over Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes on Saturday. There was also moderate confidence that wind advisory level wind–southerlies on Saturday and northerlies on Sunday–will occur over some of the lowlands.

Chuck Wallace with the Grays Harbor County Emergency Management Agency said the snow showers could appear anywhere in lowland areas of the county as trhe snow level is expected to drop to nearly sea level Sunday morning. Temperatures will rise and no accumulation was expected by Sunday afternoon.

