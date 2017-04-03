Will Steve Perry join Journey for Rock Hall induction on Friday?

Journey, circa early 1980s (Courtesy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)With Journey set to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 2017 induction ceremony on Friday, April 7, fans are wondering: Will the group’s former singer, Steve Perry, attend the event — and if so, will he perform with his ex-band mates? Well, one of the band members may have the answer.

“The ceremony is the first time we’re going to get to see Steve Perry in a long time, so that’ll be fun,” Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain tells the Dayton Daily News. “As far as we know, he’s just going to accept the award and then skedaddle. That’s all I know, unless something changes.”

Cain adds that current Journey frontman Arnel Pineda “is going to represent very well, like he always does.” Plus, Journey will be inducted into the Rock Hall by Train’s Pat Monahan, so there’s the possibility that he may sing with the group as well.

As for how he feels about Journey finally getting inducted into the Rock Hall, after being eligible for the honor for well over a decade, Jonathan says, “We had a joke that all of our opening acts were in the Hall of Fame and, finally, we get the nod.” He adds, “I’m honored and very grateful to have our music be remembered like that. It was worth the wait.”

Journey’s The band’s upcoming itinerary also includes a Las Vegas residency in May, a summer tour leg with Asia, and performances at the recently announced festivals The Classic West and The Classic East in Los Angeles and New York, respectively, on July 16 and July 30.

