Will Katy Perry’s new album have a response to “Bad Blood?”

Katy Perry's eagerly-awaited fourth album is due later this year — release date and title are still to be revealed — but there's one burning question fans have about it.

Will Katy respond musically to Taylor Swift‘s hit “Bad Blood,” which was reportedly about her?

“Well that’s not my question to answer — if it’s about me,” Katy tells Entertainment Weekly. “I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person.”

Katy adds, “Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story. But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey? We got to keep it real, honey.”

However, Katy stresses that the album is about “healing,” noting that it reflects who she is now that she’s in her thirties.

“The energy is just totally different — it’s not thirsty or desperate or clingy,” she tells EW. “It’s a really beautiful kind of Zen-like feeling place…It’s really quite brave. Sonically, it’s fun and dance-y and dark and light. It’s all of these things. It definitely is a change.”

In addition to her two singles “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Bon Appetit,” Katy says the album will also include a track called “Bigger than Me,” about the election, and a dance song called “Swish Swish.”

Meanwhile in other Katy news, the singer’s adorable dog, Nugget, is ready for her close-up. According to Billboard, the micro teacup poodle will be starring alongside the pop star in a new commercial for Citi’s Double Cash card, which will debut on May 22. Another Citi ad starring Katy is out today.

