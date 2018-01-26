Will Elton John attend Prince Harry's wedding? He says, "It would be nice...I love him very dearly"

By Andrea Dresdale

Matt BaronElton John was a close friend of the late Princess Diana, and knows and loves her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William. In an interview that aired on British TV on Thursday, he said he was happy about Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle, but admits he has no idea if he’ll be performing at the wedding…or even if he’ll be invited.

Speaking with Dan Wootton, correspondent for the show Lorraine, Elton said that he and Harry had spent some time together last summer and, he notes, “I could tell that he was totally in love.”

- Advertisement -

“He didn’t really discuss much personally but…he said, ‘I’m in love’ and I thought, ‘Good for you,'” Elton said. “And both those boys seem to…be ecstatically happy, and that’s all you want people to be, no matter who they are.”

He added, “I’m happy for him, I hope they have a wonderful day.”

When Wootton asked if Elton would be performing at the wedding, he said, “No one’s been asked….I’m playing Las Vegas, so I don’t know what’s gonna happen.” That’s true: Elton has a show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace scheduled for May 19, the day of the wedding.

“Are you gonna try and go?” Wootton pressed. “I haven’t been asked so I don’t know,” Elton responded.

When Wootton noted that nobody had been invited yet, and that an invitation would likely be coming, Elton said, “It would be nice, because I love him very dearly…and because both of those boys are very special to me, because of their mother.”

In fact, within the virtual reality presentation that was screened before Elton’s press conference earlier this week, there was footage of Elton with three dear friends he’s lost: George Michael, Diana and Gianni Versace.





Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments