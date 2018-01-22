Will Ed Sheeran choose fatherhood over a music career?

By Music News Group

Mark SurridgeWhen Ed Sheeran becomes a dad, will he hang up his guitar for good?

The newly-engaged singer tells U.K.’s Daily Star that he anticipates losing his passion for performing once he has children.

“My ambition is going to go to zero as soon as I have kids,” he says. “I am going to be like, ‘I do not really care anymore as I have another life to take care of.’”

Ed’s prepared to switch up his priorities once that day comes — and the clock is ticking. Ed, who’s 26, has previously stated he’d like to start a family before he turns 30.

“It is totally understandable because you have children and your ambition shifts to be like, ‘I want to be a good father,’” he says.

Ed admits he’s already losing his ambition because at this point he’s achieved way more than he ever thought he would. “My ambition next is a silly small ambition to write a country music song that goes to number one on country radio in America,” he says.

Ed announced his engagement to Cherry Seaborn over the weekend, writing on Instagram, “We are very happy and in love.”

