Will “American Idol” say “Hello” to Lionel Richie?

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Wonder Productions, Inc.Following unconfirmed reports that Ryan Seacrest is about to sign a deal to host ABC’s reboot of American Idol, TMZ is now reporting that the network is eyeing Lionel Richie for one of its open judge spots.

Sources tell TMZ that producers think Lionel has the personality, as well as the music biz credentials, to make him the perfect judge. However, TMZ says it’s not certain if producers have actually reached out Lionel about the job.

Katy Perry is getting a reported $25 million for judging the show, and Ryan will be making somewhere between $10 and $15 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter — but again, his participation is unconfirmed. The question is, how much does that leave for Lionel and a yet-to-be identified third judge?

American Idol is slated to return in 2018. Starting next month, Lionel is touring with Mariah Carey.

