Why half of Camila Cabello's heart really is in "Havana"

Dennis LeupoldOver the years, many pop stars have sung about the city of Havana and the island of Cuba, but Camila Cabello has more of a license to do so than most — after all, she was born there.

The 21-year-old former member of girl group Fifth Harmony was born in Havana, and lived there and in Mexico City before moving to Miami at the age of five. While her hit “Havana” addresses the city specifically, she says her culture inspires all of her music.

“Besides just sonically pulling from Latin music that inspires me, I feel like there’s just a passion in love songs that are in Spanish and there’s, like, a desperation,” Camila tells ABC Radio. “And I feel like that plays a big part in my songwriting, but also just how I am as a person.”

“Havana” has become Camila’s career-defining hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100 in January. Her debut solo album, Camila, which features “Havana,” debuted at #1 the same week. The singer says to her, “Havana” was always standout, but its success surprised her.

“I definitely didn’t think that it would be as big as it became. I mean, I always knew that the song was special, but you can’t really predict,” Camila tells ABC Radio.

“What’s cool is, you get to see what raises its hand organically. I mean, that’s how ‘Havana’ became the single and why we made a music video for it — because it raised its hand.”

Camila just launched her first-ever solo trek, the Never Be the Same tour, which stops in Portland, OR tonight. Next month, she’ll be the opening act on Taylor Swift’s Reputation stadium tour.

