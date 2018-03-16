Who's the top ticket seller of 2018 so far? The answer may surprise you

By Andrea Dresdale

David LaChappelleWhile current pop stars like Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift may be tearing up the charts right now, it’s a different story when it comes to ticket sales. According to StubHub, the top concert ticket seller of 2018 so far is an artist who’s been at it for 50 years and counting.

StubHub, the world’s largest ticket marketplace, says it’s Elton John who’s #1 in overall sales on its site so far this year. This is no doubt due to the fact that Elton’s upcoming tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, is being billed as his last one — he says he will longer do extensive world tours once this one wraps up. Even more impressive, Elton’s tour doesn’t even start until September.

Coming in next on the list is an equally legendary artist: Bruce Springsteen. His Springsteen on Broadway shows, currently scheduled to wrap June 30, 2018, are currently among the hottest tickets in town.

A more modern artist finally makes an appearance on StubHub’s list at #3: Pink. Her Beautiful Trauma world tour, her first in four years, just kicked off March 1 and will wrap up this September. Taylor Swift follows at #4 on StubHub’s list: Her highly-anticipated Reputation tour starts May 8 in Glendale, Arizona.

Number five on StubHub’s list of overall ticket sales is another veteran act: The Eagles. The band, which many fans thought would never tour again following the death of co-founder Glenn Frey, decided to return to the stage with Glenn’s son Deacon and country star Vince Gill rounding out the lineup. Their tour, which started this week, will run through October.

Here’s StubHub’s list of top selling artists in overall sales:

1. Elton John

2. Bruce Springsteen

3. Pink

4. Taylor Swift

5. The Eagles

6. Justin Timberlake

7. Ed Sheeran

8. Foo Fighters

9. The Killers

10. Billy Joel

