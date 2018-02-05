Whole Lotta Women: Kelly Clarkson wants to help you and your gal pals celebrate Galentine's Day

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LAFor all those celebrating Galentine’s Day instead of Valentine’s Day this year, Kelly Clarkson is here to show you some love.

She’s offering a giveaway for one lucky winner to share with their gal pals on the February 13 unofficial Galentine’s Day holiday, which is commemorated as a day for “ladies celebrating ladies.”

“Hey y’all!” Kelly tweeted. “We are giving away a Galentines Day prize pack with a gift card, some chocolates, the Meaning of Life album and a signed note to make sure you and your girls celebrate right on the 13th.”

You can enter the sweepstakes by going to GaletinesDay.KellyClarkson.com. The contest ends February 9.

Galentine’s Day, for those who don’t know, originated on a 2010 episode of Parks & Recreation where Amy Poehler‘s character, Leslie Knope, throws an annual Galentine’s Day party for her female friends on the day before Valentine’s Day.

