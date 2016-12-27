Who Will Mariah Carey Be Kissing on New Year’s Eve?

ABC/Randy HolmesIt seems Mariah Carey already knows who she’ll be kissing on New Year’s Eve.

According to Entertainment Tonight, her new beau, Bryan Tanaka, is the lucky guy. A source tells ET the romance is becoming more serious. “She’s into him now,” the source says, adding that Bryan, one of her backup dancers, will be Mariah’s “New Year’s kiss” — presumably on camera — after she performs on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

The insider says Bryan “gets along really well” with Mariah’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe. He apparently spent the holidays with the singer and her kids at her Aspen, Colorado Airbnb. “She bought him lavish designer Christmas gifts from the Aspen boutiques,” the source says.

Mariah and Bryan reportedly got together following Mariah’s split from her fiancé James Packer back in October. Their budding relationship has been documented on her E! reality series, Mariah’s World.

