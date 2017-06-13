Whitney Houston documentary to premiere on Showtime this August

Courtesy of SHOWTIMENick Broomfield‘s Whitney Houston documentary, titled WHITNEY. “CAN I BE ME,” will air on Showtime this August.

The film premiered at the at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York this April and, as previously reported, arrives in theaters across the U.K. this Friday.

The trailer for the movie also debuted last month.

The doc promises to shed light on the late icon’s extraordinary career, as well as her struggles with fame, addiction and image as a pop star in the public eye.

Fans can tune in to WHITNEY. “CAN I BE ME Saturday, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

