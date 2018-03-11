White House school-safety proposal to focus on empowering states, Devos

President Donald Trump has called for bold action to improve school safety after last month’s Parkland shooting, but a set of proposals the White House formally plans to endorse on Monday leaves most authority for reform up to the states and for consideration by a new federal commission led by Secretary of Education Betsy Devos.

The only pieces of legislation Trump is set to endorse formally are two bills he’s previously backed: The FIX NICS Bill, which calls for making improvements to the nation’s background check system, and the STOP School Violence Act, which would provide grants to states in developing anti-school-violence plans. The White House has previously expressed support for both measures.

Additionally, the White House is calling for an audit and review of the FBI tip line, directing the Department of Justice to partner with willing states to train qualified school personnel and calling for a review of expanding mental-health programs and patient-privacy laws.

- Advertisement -

The White…

Comments