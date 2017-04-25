Which song has the “greatest chorus of the 21st century?” You “Maybe” surprised

604/Schoolboy Records/InterscopeA song’s chorus is the part that you’re most likely to sing along to, and it’s usually the catchiest. Billboard magazine has just ranked the “100 Greatest Choruses of the 21st Century” and coming in at #1 is…well, it “Maybe” possible for you to guess.

Topping Billboard‘s ranking is Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe,” which the publication feels has the best chorus of any song released since the year 2000. The track spent nine weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and inspired countless lip-dub videos, parodies, tributes and the like. Billboard writes that the chorus “encapsulates everything you’ve ever felt in a post-crush rush in 17 words,” and praises its “giddiness” and “awkward excitement.”

The rest of the top 10 “Greatest Choruses of the 21st Century” include Kelly Clarkson‘s “Since U Been Gone,” Jay-Z and Alicia Keys‘ “Empire State of Mind,” Katy Perry‘s “Teenage Dream” and Miley Cyrus‘ “Wrecking Ball.”

Songs that made the top 20 include Adele‘s “Rolling in the Deep,” Lady Gaga‘s “Bad Romance,” ‘N SYNC‘s “Bye Bye Bye” and Taylor Swift‘s “You Belong With Me.”

A few years ago, Carly Rae told ABC Radio that while she’s “still really grateful” for what “Call Me Maybe” did for her career, she admits, “The balance of normalcy that you have when you have a song take off in that way isn’t really a place you want to live in for too long. It’s a nice place to go visit.”

