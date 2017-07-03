Which singer does original “American Idol” producer think should judge ABC’s reboot?

ABC/FremantleMedia/19 EntertainmentWho will end up judging ABC’s reboot of American Idol alongside Katy Perry? It’s the hottest guessing game in Hollywood, and names like Lionel Richie and Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx have been thrown around as possibilities. But the show’s original producer has an even bigger name in mind.

Nigel Lythgoe tells Entertainment Tonight, “The biggest star in my mind at the moment is Bruno Mars. I think Bruno is fantastic. [But] I don’t know if he’d do it.”

Lythgoe also points out that “just because [Mars is] a great singer and a great performer doesn’t necessarily make him a great judge…You can never tell how a person’s gonna be.”

As for the fact that ABC is rebooting Idol now, Lythgoe feels that it’s “slightly too soon for it,” but admits, “The fans won’t think that and I think ABC has done a really good job of stealing it away.”

Original Idol host Ryan Seacrest still hasn’t signed on to emcee the new version of the show, but Lythgoe thinks the program should do everything in its power to make it easy for him to do so — including relocating it to New York City, where he lives now.

“If you really want Ryan, go to where he is,” Nigel maintains. “And there isn’t a better host than Ryan Seacrest, so I hope they stay with Ryan.”

ABC’s American Idol will debut in 2018.

