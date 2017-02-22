Which Oscar nominee was starstruck by Justin Timberlake?

Dan MacMedan/WireImageNaomie Harris is nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as an emotionally abusive mother in the acclaimed film Moonlight. But the British actress said one person who really left her starstruck at this year’s annual Oscars luncheon wasn’t a fellow actor — it was one of her childhood pop idols.

“I was actually really excited that Justin Timberlake came up and he was like, ‘I really loved Moonlight, and I really loved you in Moonlight,'” Harris told ABC News. “And I was like, ‘Ohmigosh, I used to listen to you when I was a child and you’re here!’ It was weird!”

Harris, who also appeared in two of the Pirates of the Caribbean films, as well as in the James Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre, is up against some stiff competition in her category, including Viola Davis, the favorite to win for Fences. Justin also is no shoo-in: he’s up for Best Original Song for “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” but his competition includes two songs from La La Land, the movie that’s predicted to sweep this year’s Oscars.

The Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air Sunday night on ABC.

