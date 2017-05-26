Which current young male pop star calls Don Henley “dad”?

Danny Clinch/David Needleman exclusively for BillboardSome current pop stars have no knowledge of — or respect for — the music that came before them, but that’s certainly not true of One Direction‘s Niall Horan. The Irish singer, who’s launched a solo career while the “Story of My Life” hitmakers are on hiatus, worships The Eagles and says he and the band’s Don Henley have a father/son relationship.

Speaking to Billboard magazine, Niall says, “Don Henley and I talk every couple weeks or so. It’s [crazy]. I call him ‘dad.’ He calls me ‘son.'”

Not only that, but Niall says his latest solo single, “Slow Hands,” was influenced by Don’s solo hits from the ’80s, like “Boys of Summer,” and Don himself couldn’t be more proud of his “son.”

“Niall is a solid guy whose focus is right where it ought to be: on songwriting,” says the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. “He’s got the Irish charm and a healthy, self-effacing sense of humor, which is an essential ­survival tool in this business.”

Henley adds, “I think that Niall will evolve into a resonant, thoughtful voice for his generation.”

With the Eagles, Don will be performing at the Classic East and Classic West festivals this summer in New York City and Los Angeles. As previously reported, the son of late Eagles founder Glenn Frey will take his dad’s place on the bill, which also includes Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Doobie Brothers, and Journey.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments