Grays Harbor is known for many things – world class fishing, clam digging, access to the Olympic National Park, whale watching and endless adventures in nature. However, there is one aspect of Grays Harbor that sees visitors flocking to the region every year. Each spring, for just a few weeks, the mudflats and beaches of […]

The post Where to Watch Shorebirds in Grays Harbor appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments