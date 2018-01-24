Where does Elton John's future lie? We'll find out today

Joseph GuayElton John is the subject of a big press event later today in New York City and Los Angeles, with a live stream at EltonJohn.com allowing fans all over the world to tune in. But what exactly is Elton announcing?

The event has been promoted with the line, “I’ve finally decided my future lies…” which is a line from Elton’s hit “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

A video on Elton’s Facebook page says, “Elton is embarking on the next phase of his creative journey. And it will be every bit as surprising and powerful as his first performances almost 50 years ago.”

The Facebook video features footage of an Elton-related exhibit in a London subway station yesterday which featured some kind of virtual reality component.

Meanwhile, the British tabloid The Mirror claims that Elton is going to announce that he’s retiring from touring. The Rocket Man has been saying for a few years that he wants to slow down and spend more time with his two young sons; his Las Vegas residency is also winding down.

We’ll find out what Elton’s future holds starting at around noon ET. Stay tuned.

