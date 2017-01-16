When Is a House Not a When Is a House Not a House? When It’s a Bon Jovi Album Title House? When It’s a Bon Jovi Album Title

Island/UMGBon Jovi‘s upcoming This House Is Not for Sale tour is one of the most anticipated of 2017. It supports their #1 album of the same name, which they released in 2016 after three years of turmoil. They nearly left their longtime record label, while founding member Richie Sambora quit mid-tour. Frontman Jon Bon Jovi tells ABC Radio that the “This House Is Not for Sale” concept summed up what he was going through at the time.

“I was writing quite a bit, but the writing hadn’t taken focus at that time,” he says of creating the album. “I did have a house for sale, so that’s how the title came to me.” Then, Jon explains, he spotted a photo of a house growing out of the ground, with deep roots.

“When I saw that picture — and they say that a picture speaks a thousand words — that one jumped off the page,” he notes. The photo not only became the album cover, but inspired the entire album concept.

“Because I was going through such turmoil in my professional career, and…having this home that I was trying to sell, it all came together for me and I said, ‘I got it!'” Jon recalls. “[I said], ‘This is the foundation now for the writing, this is the cornerstone of this record.'”

Jon says the title then became a metaphor for everything the band stands for.

“‘This House,’ being my integrity, the stage, the record, the business of music,” Jon explains. “When I say “this house is not for sale,” that’s what it means.”

The This House Is Not for Sale tour kicks off February 8 in Greenville, South Carolina, and is expected to continue Bon Jovi’s outstanding live track record. In the last 10 years, they’ve has earned more than $1 billion in global ticket sales.

