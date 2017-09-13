What Lovers Do: Adam Levine and wife expecting baby #2

Adam’s wife Behati Prinsloo announced the news on Instagram by posting a photo of herself in a bikini, displaying a baby bump. She captioned it, “ROUND 2…”

Dusty was born September 21, 1996.

In 2014, soon after Adam and Behati married, Adam said in an interview that he wanted to have “100 kids” with her. Seems like they’re well on their way.

The pregnancy comes in the middle of a very busy time for Adam: he’s gearing up for the premiere of the new season of The Voice, he and Maroon 5 just released a new single, “What Lovers Do,” and they plan to release a new album in November. Maroon 5 has two shows in Brazil on Thursday and Saturday.

