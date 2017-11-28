What Flippers Do: Adam Levine puts two houses up for sale; one just four months after buying it

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Craig SjodinWe know his family’s about to expand, but how much more room does Adam Levine need?

The Los Angeles Times reports that the Maroon 5 frontman has just listed his Bel-Air estate for $18.9 million. He purchased it just four months ago for $18 million. Adam and his wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting their second daughter; their older daughter, Dusty Rose, turned one in September.

The 9,200 square foot estate features five bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths, a marble foyer and a breakfast solarium, while the property includes a two-story guest house, a swimming pool and a three-car garage.

But wait — that’s not all. The paper reports that Adam has also put a second home on the market. This is a property on the west side of L.A. which is listed at $15.9 million. According to the Times, he purchased the home five years ago through a trust for $4.83 million.

This home is 7,100 square feet, with a media room, den/library and gym/spa inside, and stone patios, swimming pool, spa, lighted basketball court outside, as well as a two-story garage with a card room and a hydraulic lift.

No word on why Adam is selling the home. He and Maroon 5 will be heading out on a tour in support of their album Red Pill Blues starting in May. In other Maroon 5 news, the band’s keyboardist, PJ Morton, just received two Grammy nominations as a solo artist for his album Gumbo.

