Westport Man Arrested After Returning to Scene of Reported Crime

A Westport man was arrested last night after dodging a police search for several hours then returning to the scene of the reported crime. A source at the department tells us Westport police were called to a reported domestic violence incident at an apartment building on East Harms Drive just before 6:30 Tuesday evening.

Police interviewed one resident of the apartment, but the other had fled. The woman – who we are not identifying, told police that her roommate was not a fan of officers. Westport Police and deputies from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office searched the surrounding area (in the rain) for hours but were unable to locate the man.

An officer escorting the victim back to the apartment around 11 p.m. last night noticed that the blinds were closed, even though they had been left open when police secured the area. Police began to surround the apartment in an attempt to contain the man as he was seen exiting the back door. He was taken into custody without further incident and remains at the Aberdeen Jail this morning awaiting a Westport court date.

As it was raining last night, and the man was dry when he was taken into custody, police believe he may have been hiding in an apartment nearby.

