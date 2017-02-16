Westport to Host Open House on Comprehensive Park and Recreation Plan February 23rd

The City of Westport, along with the Grays Harbor Council of Governments, cordially invite the public to attend an open house regarding the City’s Comprehensive Park and Recreation Plan on Thursday, February 23, 2017 from 6 – 8pm at McCausland Hall, 2201 Westhaven Dr., Westport.

The City is updating its Comprehensive Park and Recreation Plan so that it may become eligible for state funding after plan approval. The open house is the public’s opportunity to learn more about the plan and proposed future activities and to provide feedback.

City of Westport Park and Recreation Survey

The City of Westport is offering the opportunity for feedback in the form of an on-line survey. The link to the survey will be posted on the City’s website at www.ci.westport.wa.us Hard copies will also be available at City Hall. The survey opens on February 15th 2017 and closes on March 15th 2017. All responses are for planning purposes only and will remain confidential and anonymous.

