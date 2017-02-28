Western Washington Counties Asked to Participate in Disaster Survey

The Grays Harbor and Pacific County Emergency Management Agencies are conducting a survey pertaining to the expectations of all citizens during a disaster. The survey, Coordinated by Homeland Security Region 3, which also includes Mason, Lewis, and Thurston Counties, is 30 questions long and takes less than 10 minutes to complete.

Chuck Wallace with the Grays Harbor County Emergency Management Agency said that the reliability and significance of data is dependent on the number of residents who take the survey. Wallace said, “As Grays Harbor County citizens, you have an opportunity to create change benefitting your family, home and workplace. The only way preparedness, response and recovery to severe weather and disaster events can change for the better, is for you to voice your opinions.”

Wallace said Homeland Security Region 3 will be sending the exact same survey to each participating county. (Lewis County declined participation in the survey). All results will be available for our entire region and for each County participating. The results will identify the emergency and disaster expectations of our citizens living in the cities and counties of our region They will assist in determining changes we need to make to our planning efforts. The results will also assist in obtaining outside emergency and disaster training classes benefitting everyone.

Scott McDougall with the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency adds, “Your answers on this survey will enhance the resilience of our entire county. PCEMA is constantly looking for better ways to serve the needs of the community. Please do not remain silent, take the survey, share your thoughts and opinions.”

The links to the different surveys are below and are based upon where you reside.

Grays Harbor County – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6BCNYD9

Thurston County – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M57F6SZ

Mason County – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6G56W2D

Pacific County – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6G3DGCJ

