Welcome to the Hotel Rumours? Eagles & Fleetwood Mac plan joint music festival

Robert Mora/Getty ImagesThe Eagles and Fleetwood Mac, two bands that have a long history together, are planning a music festival this summer that will take place on both the East and West coasts, Billboard reports.

The festivals, billed as Classic East and Classic West, will take place in July in New York’s Citi Field and L.A.’s Dodger Stadium, according to Billboard. Each festival will feature the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac, as well as additional artists. These shows will mark the first ones by the Eagles since founder Glenn Frey died in January of 2016. As for Fleetwood Mac, these are the only shows they’ll play in 2017, a source tells Billboard.

While there is no official announcement yet, multiple sources confirm to ABC Radio that the festival is happening.

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac have announced plans to release a duets album in May. Stevie Nicks, meanwhile, is currently out on a solo tour with The Pretenders as her opening act.

