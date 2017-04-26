Welcome to the Hotel Adele: Singer’s concerts boost Australian hotel occupancy

Alasdair McLellanIs your city suffering because tourism is down and hotel rooms are empty? Here’s the solution: invite Adele to perform there.

According to Australia’s Financial Review, the sell-out concerts Adele did Down Under led to a huge boost in hotel occupancy in a number of Australian cities, including Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

In Brisbane, hotel occupancy rose by 12% because more than 60,000 fans flocked to the city to see Adele perform two shows there. Her two stadium shows injected an estimated $40 million into the city’s economy as well, according to the Financial Review.

Adele’s sold-out shows in Sydney and Melbourne in March also resulted in single-digit percentage boosts in hotel occupancy.

