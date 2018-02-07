Welcome to New York...I'll Take It: Taylor Swift, real estate mogul

By Andrea Dresdale

Mert & MarcusTalk about a Taylor Swift takeover. Ever since she moved to New York City a few years ago, the superstar has become quite the real estate mogul, amassing tens of millions of dollars worth of property on a single Manhattan block.

E! reports that Taylor just purchased an apartment for $9.75 million in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood, in the same building where she also owns an 8,000-square-foot penthouse. As the New York Post reports, that makes a total of $50 million that Taylor’s spent on that one block.

E! runs down the numbers: In 2014, Taylor bought two units in the building for close to $20 million and merged them together, creating a massive nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom penthouse. Then, in September of 2017, she purchased a 5,000-square-foot townhouse right by the apartment building for $18 million. That property features a fitness center, a theater and heated floors, among other amenities.

And Taylor’s New York real estate is just one part of a portfolio that also includes homes in Beverly Hills, Rhode Island and Nashville.

However, the star won’t be spending much time at all her properties in the coming months: her Reputation tour kicks off in May.

