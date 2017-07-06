WDFW Seeks Comments, Sets Meetings on Hunting Season Proposals

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking comments on proposed alternatives for 2018-20 hunting seasons, and has scheduled several meetings in July and August to discuss proposals with the public.

The alternatives will be posted by July 17 on WDFW’s website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/seasonsetting/, where people can comment on the proposals.

Public comments will be accepted through August 31, 2017.

The department has also scheduled a series of public meetings in July and August to discuss the alternatives. The meetings will run from 7-9 p.m. and are scheduled:

July 25 – Spokane Valley: Center Place Regional Events Center, Conference Room 110, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley.

– Spokane Valley: Center Place Regional Events Center, Conference Room 110, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. July 26 – Wenatchee: Wenatchee Convention Center, Fuji Rooms (lower level), 121 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.

– Wenatchee: Wenatchee Convention Center, Fuji Rooms (lower level), 121 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. July 27 – Yakima: Fair Bridge Inn, Suites & Conference Center, 1507 N. 1st Street, Yakima.

– Yakima: Fair Bridge Inn, Suites & Conference Center, 1507 N. 1st Street, Yakima. July 31 – Lynnwood: Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196 th St. SW, Lynnwood.

– Lynnwood: Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196 St. SW, Lynnwood. Aug. 2 – Olympia: Red Lion Hotel, 2300 Evergreen Park Dr., Olympia.

– Olympia: Red Lion Hotel, 2300 Evergreen Park Dr., Olympia. Aug. 3 – Vancouver: Heathman Lodge, Howard/Marshall Conference Room, 7801 N.E. Greenwood Dr., Vancouver WA.

Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager, said comments received from the public will be used to develop specific recommendations for 2018-20 hunting seasons, which will be available for further review in January.

Final recommendations will be presented to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission for adoption in the spring of 2018.

Comments