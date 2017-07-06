WDFW Seeks Comments, Sets Meetings on Hunting Season Proposals

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking comments on proposed alternatives for 2018-20 hunting seasons, and has scheduled several meetings in July and August to discuss proposals with the public.
The alternatives will be posted by July 17 on WDFW’s website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/seasonsetting/, where people can comment on the proposals.
Public comments will be accepted through August 31, 2017.
The department has also scheduled a series of public meetings in July and August to discuss the alternatives. The meetings will run from 7-9 p.m. and are scheduled:
- July 25 – Spokane Valley: Center Place Regional Events Center, Conference Room 110, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley.
- July 26 – Wenatchee: Wenatchee Convention Center, Fuji Rooms (lower level), 121 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.
- July 27 – Yakima: Fair Bridge Inn, Suites & Conference Center, 1507 N. 1st Street, Yakima.
- July 31 – Lynnwood: Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. SW, Lynnwood.
- Aug. 2 – Olympia: Red Lion Hotel, 2300 Evergreen Park Dr., Olympia.
- Aug. 3 – Vancouver: Heathman Lodge, Howard/Marshall Conference Room, 7801 N.E. Greenwood Dr., Vancouver WA.
Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager, said comments received from the public will be used to develop specific recommendations for 2018-20 hunting seasons, which will be available for further review in January.
Final recommendations will be presented to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission for adoption in the spring of 2018.