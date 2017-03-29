WDFW Reminds Hunters, Anglers to Buy 2017-18 Licenses Starting in April

Hunters and anglers are reminded to purchase their 2017-18 hunting and fishing licenses for the new license year that begins April 1, 2017.

A variety of great hunting and fishing opportunities are coming up in the first weeks of April, including:

Turkey hunts: The youth turkey season is set for April 1-2, while the spring general season opens April 15. More information can be found at The youth turkey season is set for April 1-2, while the spring general season opens April 15. More information can be found at http://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/turkey/

Lowland lakes : Although many lakes are open year-round, the fourth Saturday in April marks the traditional start of the lowland lakes fishing season for trout and warm-water fish. Check the regulations at : Although many lakes are open year-round, the fourth Saturday in April marks the traditional start of the lowland lakes fishing season for trout and warm-water fish. Check the regulations at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/

Razor clams: Current razor clam digs are scheduled for March 30 through April 2. Check back at Current razor clam digs are scheduled for March 30 through April 2. Check back at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html for updates on upcoming digs.

Big game: Cougar hunters should check the website Cougar hunters should check the website http://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/cougar/ or call 1-866-364-4868 to verify open, late-season hunt areas. Cougar hunters will need a 2017-18 cougar license and tag beginning April 1. The late cougar season closes for all hunt areas on April 30, 2017.

Peter Vernie, WDFW’s licensing division manager said customers purchasing online will need to create a username and password to access their account information.

“Many customers buy their licenses and tags at retail stores or over the phone,” said Vernie. “For those who prefer the website, we have been suggesting to customers that they allow a few extra minutes to create a username and password if they haven’t already.”

Information on how to create a username and password in the new licensing system can be found at: https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/content/pdfs/WILD-Account-Instructions.pdf.

Currently, licenses for the 2017-18 license year are being sold at the same price as in the previous year.

Customers can access WDFW’s licensing system at: https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/ or buy licenses by calling WDFW at 360-902-2464. WDFW sells licenses through its website, by telephone, and through a network of 600 retail stores across the state.

