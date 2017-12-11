WDFW Director Says Review is Underway After Incident at Rehab Facility

For heaven’s sake, it’s time for changes at the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. Recent interactions between the department and rehabbers who treat and release injured wild animals have put the department in news.

“It’s always difficult, it’s always a challenge, I remind my folks it’s – unfortunately, always an opportunity to be on the front page.” Director Jim Unsworth spoke to the [public attending the Fish and Wildlife Commissioner’s meeting on Friday, “We have several rehabbers in the audience and the first thing I want to do is acknowledge the great work that you all do, and thank you for helping the department in this very difficult issue of wildlife rehabilitation.”

Unsworth admitted that the department could do a better job of informing the public it is illegal to house a wild animal in Washington. He said they are often called when someone finds an injured animal. “One of the main goals of wildlife rehab, of course, is to help these animals, but is to rewild them, and keep them in a state where they can be released into the wild.”

Unsworth spoke specifically about a recent incident at For Heaven’s Sake Animal Rescue and Rehab. “For heaven’s sakes, it’s made the news, we’ve had i guess a series of visits to that facility. We had some animals that were reported that they were habituated to humans. It was decided to remove some of those animals and we ended up euthanizing three deer and one elk.”

He said they’re working on changes after that incident. He added, “This most recent incident has provided us an opportunity to download, debrief, ask ourselves ‘Did we do things right? Could we have done things differently? What’s the timeline on handling these kind of issues? Could we take a breath, decide if there’s a better way to do things? That’s the kind of review we’re working on right now.”

The department’s website explains that animals in rehab facilities across the state usually face one of four fates: release, permanent educational placement, natural death, or euthanasia. On average, 50% die or must be euthanized.

Another rehab facility closed over the controversy. Jasmine Fletcher Glaze is the founder of A Soft Place To Land in Graham, Washington. She said in a press release that she was shuttering her facility and deactivating her wildlife rehabilitation permit as of December 1. Her decision came as a result of a situation that had occurred a few months prior – one that caused Glaze to realize that she had to set aside physically caring for wildlife in order to work with state regulators to push for changes to the system.

