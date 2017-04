Submitted by the The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) State shellfish managers have canceled the first two days (April 24 and 25) of a tentatively planned eight-day razor clam dig due to rising marine toxin levels. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will announce next week whether the rest of the dig, […]

